No charges to be filed against officer in fatal Racine Police shooting of Da'Shontay King

RACINE — No charges are to be filed against Racine Police Officer Zachary Brenner for the May 20 shooting death of Da'Shontay King.

The decision was intended to be announced Tuesday evening during a meeting between the Racine County District Attorney's Office and members of King's family. But Tuesday afternoon, District Attorney Patricia Hanson's decision appeared online briefly before being taken down, WISN-TV and WTMJ-TV both reported.

According to WISN's review of the decision that was posted and taken down, Hanson wrote: "My review of the facts and circumstances of this case lead me to the conclusion that Officer Brenner is immune from criminal liability in this case as the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time. Mr. King was armed with a firearm, therefore, his intentional use of a firearm was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances."

According to authorities, just after 1 p.m. on May 20, Brenner attempted a traffic stop against the vehicle King was driving and, following a brief vehicular chase, King fled on foot. The initial traffic stop was attempted because King was wanted as a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Wisconsin court records, and had an upcoming jury trial.

King allegedly had a handgun on his person as he fled and, according to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, King "took an action" with the firearm while ignoring orders to stop running that led to Brenner opening fire.

It has not yet been said publicly what that "action" was. 

According to investigators, there is body camera footage of the shooting. As of press time, that footage has not been publicly released. Hanson previously said it is up to the family whether the video will be released publicly.

The shooting occurred in a grassy lot on the city's south side, just west of Center Street near Carroll Street in what is sometimes called the Midtown neighborhood.

Gun in grass after police shooting, Racine, Friday, May 20, 2022

The Racine Police Department released this photo on the evening of Friday, May 20. The RPD identified the firearm pictured as one that had been seen with a suspect, later identified as Da'Shontay King, being pursued on foot by a Racine Police officer before the officer fatally shot the suspect.

A photo from the scene shared by the Racine Police Department shows a Springfield XD handgun lying in the grass.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation initially investigated the shooting. The DOJ reported that its investigation concluded in mid-to-late June, although Hanson said that her investigation was slightly delayed because of "delays at the (state) crime lab have me waiting on additional evidence."

Brenner joined the Racine Police Department in January 2018. He has been on paid administrative leave since May 20.

King was 37. He had four children.

It was during King's June 1 funeral that an active shooter situation occurred, with two women being shot during his burial at Graceland Cemetery by multiple individuals in multiple cars, eyewitnesses said. Both women survived, one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Decisions and days

Tuesday's decision came 60 days after the shooting.

Ty'Rese D. West

West

That was a much faster turnaround than in two other relatively recent decisions from the Racine County District Attorney's Office in relation to the deaths of other young black males following fatal interactions with law enforcement.

After 18-year-old Ty'Rese West was shot twice in the head — after falling to the ground while fleeing a Mount Pleasant police officer who had intended to stop West for riding a bike without a light in the early morning hours of June 15, 2019 — the decision to not charge the officer was issued Sept. 18 of that year. That's a gap of 95 days.

Malcolm James jail video frame grab 4

In this frame taken from body camera video, officers press their weight down on Malcolm James in the Racine County Jail on June 1, 2021. According to official reports, the officers were unaware that James fell unconscious and stopped breathing as they held him down while trying to get Taser barbs out of James' back.
Malcolm James headshot

M. James
Donte Devel Shannon

Shannon

27-year-old Malcolm James died after he stopped breathing in Racine County Jail on June 1, 2021, where he was held amid a multiday mental health crisis. James stopped breathing as multiple officers for several minutes pressed their weights onto his body while other officers struggled to remove Taser barbs from James' back. It was not until Jan. 6 that the District Attorney's Office rendered a decision not to criminally charge any of those involved. That's a gap of 219 days.

Tuesday's decision did come about as fast comparatively to the one rendered four years ago in the Racine Police shooting of Donte Shannon. Shannon, 26, was shot and killed as he fled on foot while armed from two Racine Police officers on Jan. 17, 2018. Hanson announced no charges would be filed against the officers involved 62 days later on March 20, 2018.

Capitol riot hearings: Jury selected for contempt trial of Trump aide Steve Bannon

