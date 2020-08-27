Nine suspected of preparing for civil unrest, Kenosha police say; contraband found in van

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Nine people were taken into custody Wednesday night after law enforcement officers found materials in a van indicating that the suspects may have been preparing to take part in criminal activity related to the social unrest in Kenosha.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Kenosha Police Department reported that a van associated with Riot Kitchen 206 appeared to be part of a group that police suspected to be “preparing for criminal activity.” Police said the arrest occurred after they responded to a call from someone who reported “suspicious vehicles with out of state plates” near Highway 50 and Highway 31 at the Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie border.

Police, assisted by U.S. Marshals, located the vehicles and said they observed a black bus and a bread truck filling fuel cans at a gas station at the corner of Washington Road and 30th Avenue.