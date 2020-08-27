Nine suspected of preparing for civil unrest, Kenosha police say; contraband found in van

KENOSHA — Nine people were taken into custody Wednesday night after law enforcement officers found materials in a van indicating that the suspects may have been preparing to take part in criminal activity related to the social unrest in Kenosha.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Kenosha Police Department reported that a van associated with Riot Kitchen 206 appeared to be part of a group that police suspected to be “preparing for criminal activity.” Police said the arrest occurred after they responded to a call from someone who reported “suspicious vehicles with out of state plates” near Highway 50 and Highway 31 at the Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie border.
Police, assisted by U.S. Marshals, located the vehicles and said they observed a black bus and a bread truck filling fuel cans at a gas station at the corner of Washington Road and 30th Avenue.
“Suspecting that the occupants of these vehicles were preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest, officers attempted to make contact and investigate. The officers exited their vehicles, identified themselves, were wearing appropriate identification, and then detained the occupants of the bus and bread truck,” the KPD’s news release stated. “The minivan attempted to drive away; however, Kenosha Police stopped this vehicle and ultimately forced entry to the minivan and arrested the occupants.”
Inside the vehicle, police said they found helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks and suspected controlled substances.” Police said the nine suspects “were arrested for disorderly conduct and are pending charging decisions by the Kenosha County District Attorney.”
