NFL gang member accused of attempted July shooting near MLK Community Center, according to police

RACINE — An alleged member of the Northside For Life (NFL) gang has been charged in an attempted shooting that reportedly occurred on July 8 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hamilton Street.

Darryl C. Nunn, 28, of the 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 8, an officer responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of MLK Drive and Hamilton Street.

The officer met with the victim who said she and the driver were on MLK Dr. passing Hamilton Street when she saw Nunn standing next to a car, pull out a gun and fire 2-3 shots at them. Nunn then ran behind the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The officer knew that Nunn was a member of the NFL gang and made contact with him. When the officer tried to detain Nunn, he pulled up his pants and ran. After a short chase, he was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to police.

Nunn was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.