NFL gang member accused of attempted July shooting near MLK Community Center, according to police

RACINE — An alleged member of the Northside For Life (NFL) gang has been charged in an attempted shooting that reportedly occurred on July 8 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hamilton Street.
Darryl C. Nunn, 28, of the 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 8, an officer responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of MLK Drive and Hamilton Street.
The officer met with the victim who said she and the driver were on MLK Dr. passing Hamilton Street when she saw Nunn standing next to a car, pull out a gun and fire 2-3 shots at them. Nunn then ran behind the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The officer knew that Nunn was a member of the NFL gang and made contact with him. When the officer tried to detain Nunn, he pulled up his pants and ran. After a short chase, he was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to police.
Nunn was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
Nunn's prior convictions include possession of marijuana in Kenosha County in 2009, theft in 2010 and manufacturing/delivery of cocaine in 2010.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin R Kovach
Justin R Kovach, 3500 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Nolan Andrew McCray
Nolan Andrew McCray, 2800 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J Davis
Juan J Davis, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan A Watson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaru (aka Royce Mitchell) A Watson, 4800 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, sexual intercourse with a child.
Darryl C Nunn
Darryl C Nunn, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer.
Jaquay Q Hiler
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zoran Calovic
Zoran Calovic, Lake In The Hills, Illinois, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan S Clement
Jonathan S Clement, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.