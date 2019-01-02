RACINE — An alleged battery at Monument Square in the early morning hours Tuesday resulted in stitches for one woman and a felony charge for another.
Janajae A. Malone, 18, of Kenosha is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
For the first charge she could face up to three years and six months in jail and as much as a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
Malone told police that another woman, the alleged victim, had been following her around and picking on her all night on Monday, New Year's Eve. Malone said she fought the other woman because, “I can only take so much before I get angry.”
The other woman, however, denied following Malone. The victim said the two had gotten into an altercation at a bar on Junction Avenue, and she left and went to another bar in an effort to avoid further conflict with Malone.
Malone reportedly approached the victim as she sat in her car in the Monument Square parking area and allegedly hit the victim in the head at least three times with a glass bottle. The victim suffered several small lacerations to her face that required stitches.
When a Racine Police officer responded to Monument Square, just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, he found a large crowd of women gathered on the north side of the square.
When the officer stopped Malone, who was identified by the other women, he found blood on the cuffs of her denim coat and saw that several of her false nails were broken. A large chunk of her hair was missing and was lying nearby on the ground
“Malone was shoeless, highly agitated and had tears coming from her eyes,” the criminal complaint read.
According to online court records, a cash bond for Malone was set at $500, and she was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and not to consume or possess any alcohol.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
