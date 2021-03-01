New Ty’Rese West shooting records released by City of Racine

Ten videos, two audio files, hundreds of photos and more than 100 pages of police reports regarding the fatal shooting of Ty’Rese West by a Mount Pleasant police officer in 2019 were unexpectedly released Monday afternoon by the City of Racine.
They can be found at: bit.ly/300aZz1 or at cityofracine.org/rpd/ pressrelease/westois
The shooting was ruled by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 18, 2019, to have been in self-defense. The officer involved, Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese, faced no criminal charges.
The release
Much of the information released is not new: re-released video footage, photos of the crime scene and audio of police interviews.
Many of the photos remain partially or wholly redacted, including some that would reportedly show either West’s deceased body or first responders providing treatment to him, according to a memorandum issued Monday by City Attorney Scott Letteney.
Some body camera footage — long sought by West’s loved ones and members of the public who have been digging into the shooting — is not being released. According to the memo from Letteney:
“Although the RPD remains in possession of recordings created by body cameras worn by members of the MPPD and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department (‘RCSD’), the RPD is prohibited from releasing these records, pursuant to (a Wisconsin law which) … states that, for purposes of public records requests ‘for access to data from a body camera used by a law enforcement agency, the law enforcement agency is the legal custodian of the record, and if any other authority has custody of any such data, that authority is not the legal custodian of that data. If any other authority receives a request under (the statute) for that data, that authority shall deny any portion of the request that relates to that data.’
“As such, the RPD must deny all requests for body camera recordings made by members of the MPPD and RCSD. Any such requests must be directed to the MPPD or RCSD, respectively, as set forth by law.”
Still, video from Mount Pleasant squad cars was released by the City of Racine.
Additionally, not every witness interview is being released. According to Letteney’s memo: “Due to the sensitive and sometimes controversial nature of officer-involved shooting incidents and other ongoing investigations, public disclosure of identifying information for individuals interviewed or mentioned during interviews could expose these individuals to unwanted public scrutiny, criticism, or pressure from outside sources, which could have a chilling effect on future witnesses’ willingness to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement in investigations of similar incidents. Accordingly, two police reports detailing a witness interview have been withheld in their entirety.”
Sgt. Chad Melby, Racine Police Department public information officer, said that “nothing changed in the investigation” preceding this release. He explained that the City Attorney’s Office was completing the release of records that had been requested dating back to the June 15, 2019, shooting, which left the 18-year-old West dead.
The Racine Police Department led the investigation into the shooting, since police departments in Wisconsin (in this case, the Mount Pleasant Police Department) are not allowed to investigate officer-involved shootings by their own officers.
In a reply to a request for comment Monday, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email he was unaware of the records release from the City of Racine.
June 15, 2019
Giese, who chased West on foot after unsuccessfully attempting to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light on it about about 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019, said that West was disobeying orders and reaching for a gun he had dropped when Giese pulled the trigger.
Others, including West’s family, believe that West was surrendering when he was shot. Audio from the scene includes a voice saying “OK” moments before shots were fired. Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson declined to comment on that audio when asked by The Journal Times in December 2019; it was not addressed in her decision not to charge Giese. Family members believe the person saying “OK” was West surrendering after he fell down and Giese was standing over him with his gun drawn.
Hanson faced a recall attempt after her decision to not charge Giese, but the attempt did not receive the required number of signatures for a recall election.
The West family continues to pursue a federal civil lawsuit.