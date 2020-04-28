New Racine Co. judge to be assigned to Weidner open records case against City of Racine

“A judge has a responsibility to uphold the sanctity of our court system by not having that bias and prejudice he has,” she said.

According to online court records, Weidner’s case had not yet been assigned to a different judge as of Tuesday afternoon; but Gasiorkiewicz confirmed that a substitution was forthcoming.

“Now that he (Gasiorkiewicz) has been found to have erred, I’m not only going to face his prejudice and his bias, I’m also going to wrath and retribution,” Weidner said. “The whole thing has been heartbreaking. I did not know that our judicial system could be this corrupt.”

No future hearing date has yet been set, online court records show.

Origins

The case stems from a closed-session meeting in the fall of 2017, during which Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney showed City Council members a collection of emails that Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents that Letteney thought violated attorney-client privilege.