New police reports and information may delay trial of suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide

Laufenberg said she was “not pleased at all with this development in this case” just 17 days before the trial was set to begin.

She said that she knew there would be a lot of information that needed to be exchanged between the state and defense, and had concerns at Ward's arraignment about making sure that all the information was shared between all parties.

Laufenberg scheduled an additional court date next Thursday for the defense to provide an update on the number of pages and reports that they received, and what specific impact it would be on the defense's case.

Laufenberg did not remove the jury trial from the calendar.

Fatal shooting

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.