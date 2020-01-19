New police reports and information may delay trial of suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide

RACINE — The current dates scheduled to try Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland during an armed robbery gone bad, are in jeopardy after new police reports surfaced Thursday.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg during Friday's pre-trial conference that “several dozen agency reports” were discovered Thursday that had not been received by the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office, nor shared with Ward's defense attorneys.
Gravely said after the discovery was made, the items were transferred to Ward's attorneys by the end of Thursday.
He said that the reports mostly contained repetitive information that was available in other reports, as well as reports about unsuccessful canvasses and dog searches, which he said would have "no tangible effect" as far as new information for the defense.
Gravely asked that Ward's five-day jury trial, scheduled to begin on Feb. 3, remain as scheduled.
Ward's defense attorney Charles Glynn said that the new information would take time to investigate and he said he was not sure when the defense would be ready for trial until going through the information. “We would be remiss if we did not fully investigate those reports,” Glynn said. “I don’t know if there is an alternative, but to adjourn.”
Laufenberg said she was “not pleased at all with this development in this case” just 17 days before the trial was set to begin.
She said that she knew there would be a lot of information that needed to be exchanged between the state and defense, and had concerns at Ward's arraignment about making sure that all the information was shared between all parties.
Laufenberg scheduled an additional court date next Thursday for the defense to provide an update on the number of pages and reports that they received, and what specific impact it would be on the defense's case.
Laufenberg did not remove the jury trial from the calendar.
Fatal shooting
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.
Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee on June 27, the day after Hetland’s funeral. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward was released from federal prison on June 13, four days before Hetland’s shooting, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
In the Hetland case, Ward is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.