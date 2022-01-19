New Mount Pleasant traffic unit reports making arrest of alleged shoplifters

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man and a woman from Racine allegedly shoplifted at Menards, were getting away, but then attempted to flee an officer with Mount Pleasant's brand new traffic unit who was trying to pull them over for an unrelated traffic violation.
Sarah Schlecht, 26, is being held at the Racine County Jail for recommended charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, three counts of bail jumping and two outstanding warrants.
Joseph Bland, 26, is being held at the Racine County Jail for recommended charges of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.
According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:
An officer from the new MPPD Traffic Unit attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 31 (S. Green Bay Road) near Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) on Wednesday at approximately noon.
The suspect vehicle didn’t slow down or stop and instead attempted to escape by turning into a nearby neighborhood. The vehicle pulled into a driveway. Two suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers searched the area, located the suspects and took them into custody without further incident. One of the suspects had been hiding inside a residential garage.
According to the MPPD, an investigation revealed that they had additionally shoplifted at Menards prior to the officer’s attempt to stop them for the unrelated traffic violation.
Both suspects were transported to the jail. The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information on this incident can call the MPPD at 262-884-0454, option No. 4; Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330; or via email through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Adeola B. Palmer
Adeola B. Palmer, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Daniel T. Pavia
Daniel T. Pavia, 3500 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Odalis J. Rosario
Odalis J. Rosario, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, failure to act to prevent great bodily harm to a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Craig A. Tate
Craig A. Tate, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Omar L. Ward
Omar L. Ward, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Juquan R. Williams
Juquan R. Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael R. Barton
Michael R. Barton, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Cardell Briggs
Cardell Briggs, 1800 Thurston Avenue, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hubert H. Johnson
Hubert H. Johnson, 5000 block Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony A. Marin
Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Heide K. Mitsch
Heide K. Mitsch, 1000 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Dionte K. Moore
Dionte K. Moore, Palatine, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon.
Samuel D. Navin
Samuel D. Navin, 300 block of Maurice Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alejandro Sandoval
Alejandro Sandoval, 4200 block Douglas Avenue, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Carl Freddrick Brown
Carl Freddrick Brown, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquese D. Ford
Marquese D. Ford, 2400 block of Lawn Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Travis L. Johnson
Travis L. Johnson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Nathaniel M. King
Nathaniel M. King, 6700 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alexander M. Mahoney
Alexander M. Mahoney, 1700 block of Badger Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Rochanda P. Means
Rochanda P. Means, 5100 block of 46th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by outstate felon.