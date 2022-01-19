New Mount Pleasant traffic unit reports making arrest of alleged shoplifters

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man and a woman from Racine allegedly shoplifted at Menards, were getting away, but then attempted to flee an officer with Mount Pleasant's brand new traffic unit who was trying to pull them over for an unrelated traffic violation.

Sarah Schlecht, 26, is being held at the Racine County Jail for recommended charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, three counts of bail jumping and two outstanding warrants.

Joseph Bland, 26, is being held at the Racine County Jail for recommended charges of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

An officer from the new MPPD Traffic Unit attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 31 (S. Green Bay Road) near Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) on Wednesday at approximately noon.

The suspect vehicle didn’t slow down or stop and instead attempted to escape by turning into a nearby neighborhood. The vehicle pulled into a driveway. Two suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, located the suspects and took them into custody without further incident. One of the suspects had been hiding inside a residential garage.

According to the MPPD, an investigation revealed that they had additionally shoplifted at Menards prior to the officer’s attempt to stop them for the unrelated traffic violation.

Both suspects were transported to the jail. The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the MPPD at 262-884-0454, option No. 4; Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330; or via email through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

