RACINE — Racine Police say they have uncovered more information regarding a shooting on the city's near north side that hospitalized two teenage boys.
At approximately 10:25 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of Marquette and Albert streets for a report of shots fired. Two teen male victims — a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — were found with gunshot injuries, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
One of the teens was shot in the chest and the other shot in the leg, police confirmed.
The teen victims were transported to Ascension Hospital, and one was later flown to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life.
Both teens are expected to survive, but police on Monday had no update on their conditions, Malacara said.
Since the shooting, police interviewed a person of interest, and have discovered new evidence that points to someone else being responsible for the shooting.
The investigation into the incident remained active and ongoing as of Monday.