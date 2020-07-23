New information added about teenager charged in North Beach shooting
New information added about teenager charged in North Beach shooting

Shooting at North Beach

Multiple people have been arrested following the June 2 shooting at North Beach that left five people shot. 

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE —  New charges have been filed against one of the teens implicated in the June 2 North Beach shooting.

Kei Nari M. Wilson, 17, of the 1100 block of Main Street, was initially charged with five felony counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He has since also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of THC and seven more counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. 

Wilson was interviewed about the shooting and said members of the Northside for Life or NFL gang were pointing at the car and making shooting motions with their hands. They looped back around and went to the beach to talk to women. When they walked over there, the members of the NFL were trying to fight.

Wilson said his group, the Dirty P's, didn't want to fight near all of the people at the beach so they walked back to the truck. When walking back, multiple members of the NFL with guns surrounded them.

When Wilson and a few others got inside the truck, the driver made a U-turn, parked it, and Wilson got out and ran. He said he got to someone's truck and left while hearing gun shots.

Wilson first denied shooting at all, but later admitted to shooting a 9mm about six times and that he was shooting at Thomas Burton who was shooting with his arms backwards towards everyone. Wilson admitted there was an ongoing beef between the two gangs, but he didn't think they would shoot in such a public place.

According to the latest criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

Wilson was located at the 1600 block of State Street in the upstairs area of a house and arrested. As he was taken into custody, suspected marijuana was located on the upstairs bathroom floor.

He later admitted it was his and it tested positive for marijuana.

A baggie of green leafy substance was recovered from behind the driver's seat of the truck left at North Beach. It tested positive for marijuana and weighed 24 grams. Wilson admitted the baggie was his as well.

As of Wednesday morning, Wilson remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

