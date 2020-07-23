New information added about teenager charged in North Beach shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — New charges have been filed against one of the teens implicated in the June 2 North Beach shooting.

Kei Nari M. Wilson, 17, of the 1100 block of Main Street, was initially charged with five felony counts of first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He has since also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of THC and seven more counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Wilson was interviewed about the shooting and said members of the Northside for Life or NFL gang were pointing at the car and making shooting motions with their hands. They looped back around and went to the beach to talk to women. When they walked over there, the members of the NFL were trying to fight.

Wilson said his group, the Dirty P's, didn't want to fight near all of the people at the beach so they walked back to the truck. When walking back, multiple members of the NFL with guns surrounded them.