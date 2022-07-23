New gunshot listening devices, license plate readers to be set up in Racine

RACINE — New technology used to listen for gunshots, aiming to allow faster responses to crime and for possible shootings to not go unreported, are expected to be set up in identified high-crime areas in the City of Racine. New license plate reader cameras are also going to be set up.

In a unanimous 12-0 decision Tuesday, the Common Council authorized Police Chief Maurice Robinson to execute and sign a services agreement to set up the listening devices in the city. The provider is Atlanta-based Flock Safety.

The startup and ongoing costs associated with the technology were not publicly available as of Tuesday's vote or provided by the city as of press time.

The license plate readers, Robinson hopes, could be used to more quickly identify stolen vehicles sometimes used as "anonymous shooting platforms" — i.e. cars that someone might use to carry out a shooting, then abandon with no evidence connecting the shooter to the vehicle or crime.

Of the new cameras, separate from surveillance cameras set up earlier this summer, Robinson said, “There is no facial recognition. These are license plate readers only, and they have a level of intelligence and algorithm that also allows our investigators to look at specific characteristics of a vehicle; it helps to narrow that information down.”

Robinson noted that 14-year-old Eugene Henderson died after being shot the night of May 13 during a vehicular shootout in a stolen car. Had the vehicle been found sooner, police could have intervened prior to the deadly shootout.

According to Flock's website: "The Raven recognizes audio signatures typical of crimes in progress — like gunshots, screeching tires, and breaking glass — and consolidates that evidence with Falcon (video camera) ... data so you (police) can not only respond to the scene before 911 is called but stop the potential suspect vehicle before further harm is done."

In two formal written requests, prepared by Chief Robinson, the proposed technology was described in further detail: “The Flock Safety Raven (audio listening technology) is the best tool to locate the scene of a gun-related crime, attend to victims, and find the objective evidence needed to catch criminals. It detects gunshots at an effective listening range of 1,500 feet and will be able to detect other audio events such as glass breaking, car crashes, street racing, and metal sawing."

Robinson said that the sound of metal sawing is associated with thefts of catalytic converters.

“Flock Safety Raven fully integrates with the Flock Falcon Cameras to quickly go from a gunshot alert to a list of suspect vehicles entering and leaving the area in minutes," Robinson's request continued. "Data from the Flock Falcon Camera will enhance the efficiency and solvability of criminal investigations, leading to increased clearance and more efficient use of investigative resources. The transition to the Flock Falcon Camera will increase effectiveness to investigate crimes, improve public safety and protect the community.”

Despite eventually receiving unanimous support, there was some concern from the City Council prior to the allocation getting the OK.

“What are we going to do implementation-wise to make sure that we’re not blindly using the tool to in a way that might create more inequality in our city?” Alderman CJ Rouse, District 11, asked. “What are our intentional efforts that are going to deviate from targeting people that are already targeted in our city?”

Chief Robinson appeared in-person at the meeting and addressed the apprehension.

“Our objective is to target and identify criminal activity by way of gunshots,” Chief Robinson responded.

Alderman Henry Perez, a retired Miami police officer, said he believes Flock Raven listening devices and Flock Falcon cameras could "help us bring and reign in some of the crime that's happening in the community."

Devices from Flock are used in and around other major American cities like St. Louis, Madison and Flint, Michigan. The audio technology is similar to the ShotSpotter devices already set up in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Elsewhere

There is controversy relating to what neighborhoods the recording devices are being placed in and if they could lead to more arrests unrelated to the crimes police are actively looking to identify.

Addressing concerns of potential overpolicing, Robinson argued that gunshots and violence in a neighborhood are more destabilizing than police presence: "Our job is to mitigate that violence."

Courts have largely found the use of the technology is legal.

Last month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Milwaukee man who was arrested by officers responding to a report from ShotSpotter gunshot location technology, ruling that the officers had reasonable suspicion to stop him beyond just the gunshot technology.

The court ruled unanimously against Avan Rondell Nimmer, who was taken into police custody in 2019 after officers observed him walking about 100 feet from the site of a ShotSpotter report near his home in Milwaukee. Nimmer argued that officers had no reason to stop him, contending that ShotSpotter detects gunshots but doesn’t identify shooters.

Reporting from Harm Venhuizen of the Associated Press and Adam Rogan of The Journal Times is included in this article.