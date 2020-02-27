Neighbors say that the brewery shooter, Anthony Ferrill, built guns from mail-order parts

Several years ago Ferrill slipped off or fell off a ladder at the brewery and hurt his shoulder, forcing him to miss work. He told Roenspies that “spies” from the brewery were lurking in the neighborhood, watching his activities to make sure he wasn't faking the injury. Once he pointed out the spies' car to her, she said. The spying “irritated” him, she said.

Still, Roenspies, 82, said Ferrill was a “gentleman” who checked up on her to make sure she was all right.

“I considered him a son,” she said. “He wasn't violent. He wasn't a drunk. He was a gentleman. I just can't believe it."

Another neighbor, Elizabeth LaPine, described Ferrill as a quiet person who walked his Doberman pinscher every day, and would sometimes throw a ball around for his dog in the street. She said she lived across the street from Ferrill for 11 years.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

LaPine said Ferrill had several cars and always kept them shiny. She said that the last time she saw Ferrill was Sunday, and he had polished up his burgundy Chrysler, which she called his “Sunday car,” and took it for a ride.