Nearly 30 grams of drugs found during Racine north side bust

RACINE — An early morning drug bust on the north side of Racine Wednesday uncovered nearly 30 grams of heroin, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a loaded handgun, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 6 a.m., Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents, Racine County SWAT Team and a K-9 deputy executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities learned that the suspect at the residence — 31-year-old Jonathan Harris — was a gang member and involved in the sales of crack cocaine and heroin.
Agents obtained a search warrant. Before the K-9 handler brought the K-9 into the residence to help with the search, the handler asked the occupants if there were any drugs, such as fentanyl in the residence, which would harm the K-9, something routinely asked during drug searches.
When asked, the Sheriff's Office said that Harris replied, '“Expletive” you and your dog, I don’t give a “expletive” if the dog dies.'"
During the search, 11.4 grams of heroin, 9.9 grams of crack cocaine packaged in seven separate baggie corners, 6.9 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of MDMA, a loaded handgun, more gun magazines for different caliber guns, two digital scales, cell phone, a pill press, a fake California identification card and $1,346 were found.
A records check of the serial number on the handgun revealed it was stolen out of Kenosha County.
Harris is a convicted felon and on state probation for felony fleeing and eluding. He also has felony warrants from probation parole for absconding since October 2018 and a felony warrant for uttering from Kenosha County. His last known address is in Kenosha, online court records show.
Harris was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail on charges of keeping a drug place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia as a repeat drug offender.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Harold B Connell
Harold B Connell, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, terrorist threats (hate crime), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, hate crime).
Reno K Devore
Reno K Devore, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, robbery of a financial institution.
Taylor J Holbek
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Taylor J Holbek, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
William J Pompey
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Manuel Angel Vazquez
Manuel Angel Vazquez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams).
Vernon L Walker
Vernon L Walker, also known as Vaughntille Walker, 5000 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Marquis Washington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquis Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas A Wilson
Nicholas A Wilson, 3800 block of 16th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (with a minor child in vehicle).
Jacob A Johnson
Jacob A Johnson, Lyons, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maurice L Stribling
Maurice L Stribling, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.