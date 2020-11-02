National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Racine County Jail this week

RACINE — In addition to ongoing community testing, the Wisconsin National Guard will be doing testing at the Racine County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From Oct. 16-Oct. 27, the number of confirmed cases within the jail increased from 18 to 67, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
According to family members of inmates inside the jail who have spoken with The Journal Times, many inmates are worried they aren’t being tested quickly enough. Defense attorneys have also been worried about the state of the coronavirus spread within the jail since they were unable to get testing information from the Sheriff’s Office directly, until the jail changed its policies last week.
On Thursday, the Guard said it had a team scheduled to conduct testing at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Dover. At least 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, a nursing home for veterans and their families members which is located in the Town of Dover.
‘Wear a freaking mask’: Racine's biggest hospital fears it is near flood stage because of COVID patient influx
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated Friday.
Testing growing
Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard’s specimen collection teams gathered a record 49,000 COVID-19 tests as widespread testing continued to receive bipartisan support.
Over the past week, the Guard performed many institution-based testing missions in 41 Wisconsin counties. Missions are scheduled in 45 counties this week.
Mobile testing has been a mission of the Guard since early April, with testing being conducted at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities to private businesses, senior-living facilities and community-based sites.
From Oct. 26-30, 1,800 specimens were collected at the Racine Correctional Institution after an outbreak of more than 120 cases was discovered at the prison earlier in that month. The number of active cases there has since fallen to below 70.
In Racine County, several ongoing testing sites are in operation by the National Guard.
- On Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 9, excluding Nov. 11, the Guard will be performing testing at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.
- On Thursdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 10, excluding on Nov. 26, the Guard will be performing testing at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.
As of Nov. 2, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected 747,303 specimens statewide.
All told, approximately 700 citizen soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.
Wisconsin ranks third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota. There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
