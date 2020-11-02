National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Racine County Jail this week

RACINE — In addition to ongoing community testing, the Wisconsin National Guard will be doing testing at the Racine County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Oct. 16-Oct. 27, the number of confirmed cases within the jail increased from 18 to 67, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.

According to family members of inmates inside the jail who have spoken with The Journal Times, many inmates are worried they aren’t being tested quickly enough. Defense attorneys have also been worried about the state of the coronavirus spread within the jail since they were unable to get testing information from the Sheriff’s Office directly, until the jail changed its policies last week.