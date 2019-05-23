Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men were taken into custody within hours of one another late Wednesday and early Thursday after Mount Pleasant police reportedly found narcotics in their vehicles.

At 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant officer on patrol clocked a vehicle driving 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on Braun Road near Highway 31, according to a Police Department news release.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 55-year-old Todd C. Gurtowski of Kenosha. Officers conducted an intoxicated driving investigation and administered field sobriety tests. Gurtowski reportedly failed the tests and was taken into custody, police said.

Police subsequently learned that Gurtowski had a revoked license and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed. During a search of the vehicle, 0.5g of cocaine was also reportedly found.

Gurtowski was being held as of Thursday night at the Racine County Jail, pending charges of operating while intoxicated (his fourth), possession of cocaine, operating while revoked and failure to install an interlock device. He was also cited for speeding.

Second OWI

At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, a Mount Pleasant officer saw a vehicle with no tail lights traveling south on Highway 31. The officer eventually stopped the vehicle in Kenosha County near Highway JR.

According to police, as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, Denton Z. Thomas, 24, of Waukegan, Ill., appeared high and the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Thomas told police that he was driving to Kenosha from Waukegan.

Thomas was taken into custody at the scene for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was then taken to the hospital for field sobriety tests, which police say Thomas failed. A search warrant was then obtained to draw his blood.

Thomas is being held at the Racine County Jail pending charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxication, operating without a tail light, open intoxicants and no insurance.

All charges in the cases have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

