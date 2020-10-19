Name released of man killed in apparent shooting on Yout Street

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it is investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on the 1200 block of Yout Street, about two blocks east of Douglas Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was Marcus D. Caldwell Jr., 20, of Racine.

According to a release from the RPD, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports about a shooting. An adult man was found dead at the scene, according to police, “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The investigation is still considered active.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

This story may be updated.