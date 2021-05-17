 Skip to main content
Naked man allegedly argued with customers in the basement, claimed people were trying to fight him
Naked man allegedly argued with customers in the basement, claimed people were trying to fight him

RACINE — A Madison man allegedly was naked and arguing with customers in the VFW Post 1391 basement, 820 Main St., and claimed people were trying to fight him.

Jason A. Visor, 39, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the VFW for a naked man in the basement arguing with customers. An officer arrived and saw the suspect, later identified as Visor, run southbound and damage a wooden fence at the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue. He was detained in the parking lot of Hope City Church.

Jason Visor

Visor

Visor said that he was near the skate park on Pershing Park Drive when someone shot at him. He said he ran to Odd Fellows Food & Liquor, 821 Main St., to seek help, and then went to to VFW and sat at the bar. He said that eight men tried to fight him at the VFW and that is why he ran. He admitted to dumping his shoes and wallet in the bathroom.

Visor was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

