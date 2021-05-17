Naked man allegedly argued with customers in the basement, claimed people were trying to fight him

RACINE — A Madison man allegedly was naked and arguing with customers in the VFW Post 1391 basement, 820 Main St., and claimed people were trying to fight him.
Jason A. Visor, 39, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to the VFW for a naked man in the basement arguing with customers. An officer arrived and saw the suspect, later identified as Visor, run southbound and damage a wooden fence at the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue. He was detained in the parking lot of Hope City Church.
Visor said that he was near the skate park on Pershing Park Drive when someone shot at him. He said he ran to Odd Fellows Food & Liquor, 821 Main St., to seek help, and then went to to VFW and sat at the bar. He said that eight men tried to fight him at the VFW and that is why he ran. He admitted to dumping his shoes and wallet in the bathroom.
Visor was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ricardo A Caruso Jr., 1900 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), hit and run (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marvin Glenn McKay, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason A Visor, Madison, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Richard (aka Antonio Fisher) J Dangerfield, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel A Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Taylor J Millard, 1400 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Q Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Caren Pierson, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dejarvis T Reasor, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Grace M Schumacher, 6500 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.