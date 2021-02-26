N.J. teen pleads guilty to coordinating vandalization of Racine synagogue, other minority-owned properties

CAMDEN, N.J. — A 19-year-old from New Jersey admitted Friday to coordinating a neo-Nazi group’s plot to vandalize two Midwestern synagogues, including the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation on Washington Avenue in Racine, and cause other damage across the country targeted at non-whites.
The man who actually spray-painted hateful words and symbols, including swastikas, on Beth Israel Sinai Congregation on in September 2019 pleaded guilty in summer 2020. His name is Yousef Omar Barasneh, of Oak Creek.
The ringleader from New Jersey, Richard Tobin, 19, of Brooklawn, N.J., pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights, federal prosecutors announced Friday. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 28.
During the brief plea hearing this week in federal court in Camden, New Jersey, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Tobin told U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler that he has undergone mental health treatment since his arrest in 2019, which has helped him manage his violent urges.
He said little else during the hearing, appearing via videoconference from his home, where he remains under house arrest until his sentencing.
“Americans should never have to fear racist, antisemitic or any other form of bias-motivated violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement. “This defendant encouraged hateful acts of violence against individuals and their houses of worship, based solely on their religion or the color of their skin.”
Added Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, “People of all races and faiths deserve to feel safe in their communities. Richard Tobin encouraged others to victimize innocent people, in furtherance of his abhorrent white supremacist beliefs. While we all have the right to believe whatever we want, when those views lead to violence, that’s a different and dangerous story.”
Case history
Tobin admitted that in September 2019 he communicated online with other members a neo-Nazi group known as The Base, and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin. At the time, he told investigators that he had launched “Operation Kristallnacht” a reference to the deadly pogrom in 1938 when Nazis looted and burned synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and stores in Germany also known as the “Night of Broken Glass.”
A release from the Department of Justice stated that “Tobin implored members of The Base to post propaganda flyers and to break windows and slash tires belonging to African Americans and Jewish Americans.”
After being detained, Tobin told FBI agents that he was “triggered by the state of the country” and recounted a time when he became enraged at seeing large crowds of Black people at a mall in Edison, New Jersey.
The Journal Times contributed to this report.