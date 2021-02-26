N.J. teen pleads guilty to coordinating vandalization of Racine synagogue, other minority-owned properties

He said little else during the hearing, appearing via videoconference from his home, where he remains under house arrest until his sentencing.

“Americans should never have to fear racist, antisemitic or any other form of bias-motivated violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement. “This defendant encouraged hateful acts of violence against individuals and their houses of worship, based solely on their religion or the color of their skin.”

Added Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, “People of all races and faiths deserve to feel safe in their communities. Richard Tobin encouraged others to victimize innocent people, in furtherance of his abhorrent white supremacist beliefs. While we all have the right to believe whatever we want, when those views lead to violence, that’s a different and dangerous story.”

Case history