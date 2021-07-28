Muskego man facing felony drug charge; was found parked in the drive-thru of a McDonald's

WATERFORD — A Muskego man, facing felony drug charges after being found allegedly high on meth, was seen crying in a store and then parked in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s.

Daniel P. Berczyk, 45, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:55 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane, Waterford for a man that was in the store crying and shaking and who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The man became violent outside and then eventually left in a silver Buick.

The officer ultimately found the car parked in a McDonald’s drive-thru ahead of multiple other cars. He conducted a stop of the car and made contact with the driver, Berczyk, and noticed he was agitated and very animated. He told him to get out of the car several times but he refused. When asked if he was under the influence of any medication, he said he had taken Zoloft, Trazodone, Thorazine and Sertraline. His clothes were soaking wet, his eyes were bloodshot and he was having full body tremors.