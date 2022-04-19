Muskego man allegedly crashed into power lines, had a capsule containing meth inside him

CALEDONIA — A Muskego man allegedly crashed into power lines and had a capsule containing methamphetamine inside him.

Clinton J. Gumieny, 46, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, fourth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the 5100 block of Four Mile Road for a personal injury accident. It was advised that electrical wires were down and the driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers saw the heavily damaged vehicle and the downed power lines. The operator was not present at the scene. Officers noticed bloodstains on the driver's side airbag as well as a wallet belonging to Gumieny. Officers were advised he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Gumieny was eventually found in the 5300 block of Four Mile Road in a camper. He was transported to the hospital due to being soaking wet in freezing temperatures and for a significant laceration to his left knee. He admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the accident. An X-ray showed he had an item 4 inches in length in his rectum. The item was a metal capsule with a threaded cover containing 0.47 grams of meth.

Gumieny was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.