Muskego man allegedly crashed into power lines, had a capsule containing meth inside him

CALEDONIA — A Muskego man allegedly crashed into power lines and had a capsule containing methamphetamine inside him.
Clinton J. Gumieny, 46, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, fourth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to the 5100 block of Four Mile Road for a personal injury accident. It was advised that electrical wires were down and the driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers saw the heavily damaged vehicle and the downed power lines. The operator was not present at the scene. Officers noticed bloodstains on the driver's side airbag as well as a wallet belonging to Gumieny. Officers were advised he had an active warrant for his arrest.
Gumieny was eventually found in the 5300 block of Four Mile Road in a camper. He was transported to the hospital due to being soaking wet in freezing temperatures and for a significant laceration to his left knee. He admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the accident. An X-ray showed he had an item 4 inches in length in his rectum. The item was a metal capsule with a threaded cover containing 0.47 grams of meth.
People are also reading…
Gumieny was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Adonnis F. Clouson
Adonnis F. Clouson, 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Lonnie L. Grandberry
Lonnie L. Grandberry, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nyla J. Martin-Farmer
Nyla J. Martin-Farmer, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Michael J. Minniear
Michael J. Minniear, 11500 block of Spring Street, Sturtevant, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order (domestic abuse assessments).
Cody A. Sobbe
Cody A. Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Olumide C. Awosika
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Olumide C. Awosika, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allan M. Brown
Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, escape.
Clinton J. Gumieny
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Clinton J. Gumieny, Muskego, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Jason F. Jones
Jason F. Jones, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, burglary (room), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor bail jumping.