Muskego man accused of driving his children to school under the influence

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Muskego man has been accused of driving his children to school while under the influence.

Reginald L. Bratchett Jr., 38, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st) with minor child in the vehicle and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a welfare check on Bratchett who was driving from Muskego into Racine. It was advised he appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs due to his behavior when he dropped off one of his children at school.

While in route, dispatch advised that several School Resource Officers had tased Bratchett and were requesting rescue. Upon arrival, a deputy spotted the car that was being driven by Bratchett and saw a child under the age of 4 crying inside.

An SRO told the deputy that Bratchett was lethargic, stumbled into the window and slumped to the ground where he fell onto his back. He then told the SRO he was “narcoleptic” and did not want help. He then swung at the SRO with his fist but missed. He then got into a “tumbling match” resulting in him being tased.

The deputy made contact with Bratchett and noticed he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and erratic behavior. He would scream and refuse to listen to officers. While at the hospital, he was talking to himself and trying to convince himself that all the drugs he took the night prior shouldn’t be in his blood anymore. He named a “cocktail of illegal street drugs” he took recently.

Bratchett was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

