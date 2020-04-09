Mushroom grow operation reportedly discovered in Racine man's apartment

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after cocaine, marijuana and a mushroom grow operation were reportedly discovered inside his apartment.
Ryan B. Ben-Hur, 32, of the 100 block of Harborview Drive, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, manufacture/delivery of psilocin or psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all felonies, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1200 block of Walton Avenue for a report of a man with a gun. An occupant said that Ben-Hur came to the house looking for a family member.
The night before, a group had been at Ben-Hur’s residence. Things were fine until Ben-Hur reportedly got aggressive and started destroying his own belongings.
During the night, witnesses reported that Ben-Hur was carrying a handgun and kept playing with it, but they said it kept jamming. Ben-Hur was asked to stop playing with the gun and people left his residence.
The next morning when Ben-Hur showed up, he had a handgun in his sweatshirt. He asked for the family member and said “the gun won’t jam this time.”
The family member was in the basement of the home when Ben-Hur arrived. He had been calling her all morning, but she told investigators that she was trying to avoid him because of his drug use and angry tone. The woman was walking back upstairs when Ben-Hur entered the home. She said she called 911 because she feared for life and thought he was armed.
Officers stopped Ben-Hur as he left the residence and found the handgun in his pocket. A search of his car uncovered a backpack with marijuana and powder cocaine reportedly inside.
At the Police Department, Ben-Hur admitted to the confrontation with the family member and to owning an AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun. He gave officers consent to go to his home and retrieve the firearms.
Once at the apartment, officers saw multiple bags of what appeared to be marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in plain view. Police obtained a search warrant and discovered an alleged psilocybin grow operation inside a large green canvas tent in Ben-Hur’s living room.
Ben-Hur remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Racine County Jail, online records indicated. He is scheduled for a June 4 court date.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
