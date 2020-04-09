You are the owner of this article.
Mushroom grow operation reportedly discovered in Racine man's apartment
Crime and courts

Mushroom grow operation reportedly discovered in Racine man's apartment

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after cocaine, marijuana and a mushroom grow operation were reportedly discovered inside his apartment.

Ryan B. Ben-Hur, 32, of the 100 block of Harborview Drive, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, manufacture/delivery of psilocin or psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all felonies, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1200 block of Walton Avenue for a report of a man with a gun. An occupant said that Ben-Hur came to the house looking for a family member.

The night before, a group had been at Ben-Hur’s residence. Things were fine until Ben-Hur reportedly got aggressive and started destroying his own belongings.

During the night, witnesses reported that Ben-Hur was carrying a handgun and kept playing with it, but they said it kept jamming. Ben-Hur was asked to stop playing with the gun and people left his residence.

The next morning when Ben-Hur showed up, he had a handgun in his sweatshirt. He asked for the family member and said “the gun won’t jam this time.”

The family member was in the basement of the home when Ben-Hur arrived. He had been calling her all morning, but she told investigators that she was trying to avoid him because of his drug use and angry tone. The woman was walking back upstairs when Ben-Hur entered the home. She said she called 911 because she feared for life and thought he was armed.

Officers stopped Ben-Hur as he left the residence and found the handgun in his pocket. A search of his car uncovered a backpack with marijuana and powder cocaine reportedly inside.

At the Police Department, Ben-Hur admitted to the confrontation with the family member and to owning an AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun. He gave officers consent to go to his home and retrieve the firearms.

Once at the apartment, officers saw multiple bags of what appeared to be marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in plain view. Police obtained a search warrant and discovered an alleged psilocybin grow operation inside a large green canvas tent in Ben-Hur’s living room.

Ben-Hur remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Racine County Jail, online records indicated. He is scheduled for a June 4 court date.

Ryan Ben-Hur

Ben-Hur
