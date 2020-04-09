Mushroom grow operation reportedly discovered in Racine man's apartment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after cocaine, marijuana and a mushroom grow operation were reportedly discovered inside his apartment.

Ryan B. Ben-Hur, 32, of the 100 block of Harborview Drive, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, manufacture/delivery of psilocin or psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all felonies, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1200 block of Walton Avenue for a report of a man with a gun. An occupant said that Ben-Hur came to the house looking for a family member.

The night before, a group had been at Ben-Hur’s residence. Things were fine until Ben-Hur reportedly got aggressive and started destroying his own belongings.

During the night, witnesses reported that Ben-Hur was carrying a handgun and kept playing with it, but they said it kept jamming. Ben-Hur was asked to stop playing with the gun and people left his residence.