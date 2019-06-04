{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County Detention Center inmate has been diagnosed with mumps and authorities are working to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Thursday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement office of a mumps-related incident, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department news release.

An inmate who was transferred to a different facility and returned to a Kenosha County Detention Center dorm showed symptoms of an infectious viral disease known as the mumps.

According to the Center for Disease Control, from Jan. 1 to May 24, 42 states and Washington D.C. reported mumps infections in 1,002 people to the CDC. It was a common childhood illness until a vaccine was developed in 1967, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

The inmate was immediately transferred to a medical isolation room upon returning to the Kenosha Detention Center, and was evaluated for the mumps by the Kenosha County Division of Health. The mumps diagnosis was confirmed and the inmate is receiving treatment for the disease.

Mumps is spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose or throat. Previously established departmental policies and procedures to the transmission-based illness precautions were immediately implemented and the identified dorm was placed into isolation.

Inmates housed with or who had contact with the infected person were isolated in their dorms as a precautionary measure, in compliance with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department policy and procedure. These policies are in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the prevention and control of mumps.

"The Sheriff’s Department is working in conjunction with the Kenosha County Division of Health to facilitate the testing procedures to ensure the safety of all department personnel and people held in custody," the release said. 

For more information, contact a local health care provider or Kenosha County Division of Health at 262-605-6775.

