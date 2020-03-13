'Multitude' of gunshots reported in Mount Pleasant, spent casings found

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a report of a "multitude" of gunfire that reportedly broke out early Thursday evening.
At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 2200 block of Howe Street for a report of multiple gunshots being fired, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
Officers arrived on scene and found expended shell casings in the area.
Police say no one was injured in the incident, and it is believed to be a singular event, with no danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Ausen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William G Ausen, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school).
Kelly L Glass
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kelly L Glass, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct.
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr.
Ellis (aka Allen) Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, financial transaction card (fraudulent use (more than $10,000), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Kuykendall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael (aka Kendall Michael Kuy) L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Janet Mosqueda
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Rene S Smith
Rene S Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine.
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).