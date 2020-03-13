You are the owner of this article.
'Multitude' of gunshots reported in Mount Pleasant, spent casings found
'Multitude' of gunshots reported in Mount Pleasant, spent casings found

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a report of a "multitude" of gunfire that reportedly broke out early Thursday evening.  

At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 2200 block of Howe Street for a report of multiple gunshots being fired, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

Officers arrived on scene and found expended shell casings in the area.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, and it is believed to be a singular event, with no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police. 

