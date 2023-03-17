CALEDONIA — Multiple stop sticks were needed in order to stop a driver who is accused of fleeing from police and having drugs in his car.

Davis Michael Seal, 35, of Salem was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:21 a.m. Monday, an officer performed a check on a vehicle and determined the registered owner, Seal, had a revoked driver’s license and a felony warrant for a parole violation.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly didn’t pull over.

Eventually stop sticks were deployed in order to stop the vehicle.

Two tires on the vehicle were deflated, but the driver reportedly didn’t stop.

A box-in technique was attempted but was unsuccessful.

Another stop stick was deployed, which deflated the other two tires — leading to a successful box-in technique.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found grocery bags containing several pills.

There was 13 full pills and two broken pills of an ADHD medication that the driver, identified as Seal, reportedly did not have a prescription for.

According to the complaint, another pill contained fentanyl.

Officers also reported finding several hypodermic needles.

Seal was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 14, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 14 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. David Michael Seal David Michael Seal, Salem, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device. Ashley R. Chapman Ashley R. Chapman, 4400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Mariah L. Gordon NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Mariah L. Gordon, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, stalking, criminal damage to property.