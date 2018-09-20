RACINE — A Racine man’s recent run-ins with the law, which include charges stemming from reportedly pushing children at a Horlick High School football game to OWI, is facing charges in three cases.
On Monday, David C. Coughlin, 40, of the 2300 block of Loraine Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and two counts of resisting an officer for the Horlick incident.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon on Sept. 14, and his fourth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, for two other incidents on Thursday.
Horlick incident
On Friday, Sept. 14, a Racine officer made contact with a Coughlin after he was asked to leave a football game at Horlick High School, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, for loitering around, according to the criminal complaint.
Coughlin had also reportedly approached several children at the game and pushed them to the ground. The children appeared to be between the ages of 9 and 12.
Another officer recognized Coughlin as a man he had denied entrance to at the main gate at halftime and told him not to enter. A witness said Coughlin then jumped over the fence to enter.
Officers told Coughlin to come to them, but he instead tried to scale a nearby fence. An officer pulled him from the fence and to the ground. Coughlin was then Tasered to gain access to his hands and handcuff him. He continued to threaten one of the officers and was removed from the game.
Fourth OWI
In addition to the incident at the football game, at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Coughlin on Lathrop Avenue, south of Olive Street. The deputy reported that Coughlin smelled like intoxicants and he had glassy eyes.
Coughlin reportedly acknowledged he had a suspended driver’s license. The deputy also noticed Coughlin had a driving restriction stating he must be above a 0.02 alcohol limit.
Coughlin said his right leg was injured in 2012 and he had a brain injury which caused his eyes to go out of line. The deputy considered Coughlin’s injuries during field sobriety tests, but he still failed.
As Coughlin was taken into custody, the deputy said Coughlin was extremely uncooperative and back up officers had to be called. When he was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, Coughlin refused and a search warrant was obtained.
When the deputy ran a DOT check, he saw that Coughlin had three prior OWI convictions.
Traffic incident threats
Another case stems from an incident that occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. A man with a broken leg in a cast called police after he, his wife and their son were driving home from the hospital.
As they passed Russ’s Tap, 2203 DeKoven Ave., a pickup truck nearly hit them. The man’s wife honked at the driver, as they had to swerve to avoid the pickup. The truck then followed them home.
When they got home, a man later identified as Coughlin, allegedly grabbed a metal bat out of his truck and ran into their driveway, threatening the family. Because the man was in a cast, he was unable to protect his family, but a neighbor intervened and Coughlin left.
On Monday, Coughlin appeared in court and was given a $150 cash bond for the Horlick case and threatening the couple after the traffic incident. On Thursday, he appeared in court for the OWI charge, and was issued a $5,000 cash bond.
As of Thursday afternoon, Coughlin was still in custody, online records show. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 18 and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Another fine citizen...
Sounds like more probation time in Old Racine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.