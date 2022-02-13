 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple people shot before dawn Sunday morning in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Multiple people were shot at around 2 a.m. Sunday on Sixth Street in Downtown Racine.

A Racine Police sergeant said at 3 a.m. that he could not confirm exactly how many were shot at the time.

No fatalities were reported.

This story may be updated.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News