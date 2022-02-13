Multiple people shot before dawn Sunday morning in Downtown Racine

At left, Aleksander Cukic translates questions on Sept. 14 that Adam Nikolic, second from left, has for Marvin Gleason III, third from left, regarding the restoration-focused construction project ongoing at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St. Gleason is the third-generation president of Gleason General Inc., a contracting company. Cukic is a third-generation Serbian-American. Nikolic, who came to the U.S. from Europe in 1977, is now head of a family that has reached three generations of membership at Saint George Serbian. At right, Gleason General employees prepare to pour concrete for the new stairway for the church.