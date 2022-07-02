 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple mobile homes suffer fire in Union Grove

Multiple mobile homes suffered damage, and may have been completely destroyed, in a fire that was extinguished after firefighters from more than a dozen agencies responded to the Hickory Haven mobile home park on Schoen Road Saturday afternoon.

The extent of damage and injuries is not yet publicly known, although images from the scene appear to show that at least one of the mobile homes may be a total loss.

According to the Racine Fire Bells:

  • Fire engines from six agencies responded: Union Grove-Yorkville, Raymond, South Shore, Wind Lake, Lake Geneva, Town of Paris
  • Trucks from two agencies: Union Grove-Yorkville, Waterford
  • Tankers: Union Grove-Yorkville, Town of Burlington, Rochester, Tichigan, Lyons, Wheatland
  • Squads: Union Grove-Yorkville, Bristol
  • Ambulances: Union Grove-Yorkville, Bristol, City of Burlington, Raymond
  • Chiefs: Union Grove-Yorkville, Raymond, Salem Lakes, City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Paris, Tichigan, Wheatland
  • Special equipment: Racine Fire Bells
  • Also responding for change of quarters: Franklin, East Troy, Salem Lakes

