MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a silo fire on Highway KR, east of the East Frontage Road.
The fire, which was in a corn dryer silo, was reported at 3:23 a.m. Emergency crews arrived at 3:29 a.m. and found flames coming out of the top of the silo, according to the news release from South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief Jon Keiser.
However, the area does not have a water supply, and while fire crews began attacking the fire, additional resources via a mutual response agreement had to help create a water supply. Assisting departments also provided coverage for additional responses in South Shore’s response districts.
The property at 12340 Highway KR is owned by Borzynski Brothers Properties. An estimate of the amount of damage was not provided.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is considered accidental, according to South Shore.
Other responding agencies included We Energies; the Caledonia, Somers, Kenosha, Union Grove, Raymond, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Kansasville and Burlington fire departments; and Racine Fire Bell Club.