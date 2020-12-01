 Skip to main content
Multiple departments respond to marsh fire near Tichigan Lake
1 comment
Dec. 1 marsh fire Tichigan

A marsh fire burns near Tichigan Lake on Tuesday. 

 Photo courtesy of Mindy Klein

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Multiple fire departments responded to a large brush fire near Tichigan Lake in the Town of Waterford Tuesday afternoon.

Dec. 1 marsh fire Tichigan

Smoke billows into the air from a marsh fire near Tichigan Lake on Tuesday. 

Smoke could be seen from Highway 83, more than a mile away.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alert was reportedly called, bringing in aid from Waukesha and Kenosha counties, as well as from eastern Racine County, to help fight the blaze near the intersection of Bridge Drive and Marsh Road, which is north of the Tichigan Wildlife Area and northwest of Tichigan Lake.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a South Shore Fire Department firefighter staffing the Tichigan Fire Department said that it appeared the blaze had been extinguished or was close to being extinguished, although firefighters had not yet returned from the scene yet.

