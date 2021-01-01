 Skip to main content
WATCH REOPENING: Interstate reopens as conditions remain unfavorable amid snowstorm
TRAFFIC INTERRUPTED FOR HOURS

WATCH REOPENING: Interstate reopens as conditions remain unfavorable amid snowstorm

010121-NWS-INTERSTATE-CRASHES-PHOTO-3

A severely damaged truck that appears to have been hit from behind is taken away from Interstate 94 at around the same time the southbound lanes of I-94 were reopened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

 ADAM ROGAN,
010121-NWS-INTERSTATE-CRASHES-PHOTO-1

A Racine County Sheriff's deputy, standing at the intersection of West Frontage Road and Kraut Road Friday afternoon, directs southbound traffic onto either the east or west frontage road alongside Interstate 94 after a crash on I-94 closed southbound traffic for more than two hours.

It took slightly over two hours for authorities to reopen Interstate 94 between highways 11 and 20 Friday afternoon after a multi-car crash forced all southbound traffic to be diverted from around 12:25 p.m. until around 2:30 p.m.

Hundreds of drivers had been diverted to frontage roads over that span. But, by 2:30, a row of law enforcement vehicles led hundreds of cars slowly along the snow-covered interstate, allowing southbound traffic to resume amid a sleet-filled snowstorm.

010121-NWS-INTERSTATE-CRASHES-PHOTO-2

Caledonia Police also reported multiple crashes on the Interstate Friday, saying that roadways are slick and visibility is poor while advising travelers to "slow down and use caution."

The Sheriff's Office is reporting similar increases in crashes "due to the current weather conditions."

"The Sheriff’s Office is asking the motoring public to exercise extra caution as you travel the roadways," a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

Driving conditions remained unfavorable across the state. Minutes after Racine County's incident was considered cleared by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, part of southbound Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County was shut down "due to a crash." Then, minutes after that, three lanes of westbound Interstate 94 were closed at 35th Street in Milwaukee County for another crash.

Southeastern Wisconsin received its first significant snowfall of the season beginning the afternoon of Dec. 29, with another storm rolling in on New Year's Day.

DOT Jan. 1

An image taken at 1:06 p.m. of Interstate 41/94 at Durand Avenue/Highway 11 in Racine County after a multi-vehicle crash was reported early Friday afternoon as winter weather sets in. Emergency vehicles can be seen on the southbound side of the interstate as northbound traffic slows.
