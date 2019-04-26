RACINE — During the course of this week, multiple arrests have been made thanks to the use of video technology assets, the Racine Police Department announced on Friday.
In one example, during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 21, a suspicious party was captured on video while in the act of attempting to unlawfully enter a private residence. Video of the suspect was quickly shared with area residents and law enforcement via social media.
Through the use of social media, such as the Ring Neighbors portal, the suspect in the case was located, positively identified (by use of security video), and taken into custody within 24 hours of the attempted burglary incident, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara, spokesman for the Police Department. The suspect in the case was identified after officers responded to a separate complaint of a suspicious party who was sleeping near a private patio. Without the private security video from the previous call for service, officers would not have had the legal probable cause to connect this suspect with the previous attempt to enter a private dwelling, Malacara said.
The suspect in the case remained in custody at this time as of Friday on a probation hold while additional charges are considered.
Special enforcement vehicles
In a separate illustration of the value of technology, the Police Department reported Friday that two juveniles had been taken into custody within the previous 24 hours as a result of the recent deployment of the department’s Special Assignment Focused Enforcement (S.A.F.E.) vehicles.
The S.A.F.E. vehicles (two units) were recently deployed in the 1000 block of Hilker Place in response to an increase in criminal activity, most notably shots-fired incidents. On Thursday, two individuals damaged the hood of one vehicle, in addition to puncturing one of its tires. This vehicle is equipped with new digital camera technology, which enabled officers to quickly identify the parties involved.
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody shortly after the damage was done to the S.A.F.E. vehicle. The second offender was involved in a separate tire slashing incident on Friday. Due to the immediate availability of high-resolution digital security footage from the S.A.F.E. vehicle incident from Thursday, the subject of the call for service on Friday was immediately identified and taken into custody.
Also, in response to recent shots-fired incidents, the department’s Mobile Command Vehicle was deployed in Uptown over the Easter weekend. No major incidents were reported during this deployment however, two teenagers were taken into custody following a weapons violation call near 12th and Racine streets on Thursday.
“As we approach the busy summer months, these referenced public and private assets will continue to be deployed and used to increase public safety,” Police Chief Art Howell said. “Under the broader citywide Smart City Initiative, a strategic public-private neighborhood safety and security partnership will soon be announced.”
For more information regarding S.A.F.E vehicles, go to: https://www.cityofracine.org/Police/Safe/
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terri J. Brzezinski
Terri J. Brzezinski, 1200 block of Racine St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alex R. Duncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alex R. Duncan, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi J. Reed
Bobbi J. Reed, 1700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Rucker
Kevin Rucker, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alfonso M. Vega
Alfonso M. Vega, Palatine, IL, obstructing an officer, trespass to land-remain after notice.
Deandre X. Graham
Deandre X. Graham, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, operating without a license.
