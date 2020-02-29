Multi-county chase ends with vehicle rollover in ditch; suspects sought in shooting

RACINE COUNTY — A pursuit across parts of Racine and Milwaukee counties ended with a vehicle rollover into a ditch on Friday and two individuals wanted on $1 million bonds in jail.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Waukesha post, the pursuit began in Racine County at about 5 p.m. when a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy initiated pursuit of a silver Mitsubishi occupied by individuals with felony warrants out of Waukegan, Illinois.

The vehicle eluded deputies near the Oak Creek/Caledonia border. A short time later the suspect vehicle was rediscovered by a state trooper on Ryan Road in Oak Creek, close to Interstate 94. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as another trooper set up tire deflation devices. The vehicle drove over the tire deflation device, which took out the left rear tire, at Highway 100 and South 27th Street at the Franklin/Oak Creek border.

The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed. State troopers continued their pursuit and the rear tire came off the vehicle as it traveled on bare rims at speeds ranging from 40 to 90 mph.