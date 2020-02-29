Multi-county chase ends with vehicle rollover in ditch; suspects sought in shooting

RACINE COUNTY — A pursuit across parts of Racine and Milwaukee counties ended with a vehicle rollover into a ditch on Friday and two individuals wanted on $1 million bonds in jail.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Waukesha post, the pursuit began in Racine County at about 5 p.m. when a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy initiated pursuit of a silver Mitsubishi occupied by individuals with felony warrants out of Waukegan, Illinois.
The vehicle eluded deputies near the Oak Creek/Caledonia border. A short time later the suspect vehicle was rediscovered by a state trooper on Ryan Road in Oak Creek, close to Interstate 94. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as another trooper set up tire deflation devices. The vehicle drove over the tire deflation device, which took out the left rear tire, at Highway 100 and South 27th Street at the Franklin/Oak Creek border.
The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed. State troopers continued their pursuit and the rear tire came off the vehicle as it traveled on bare rims at speeds ranging from 40 to 90 mph.
The vehicle continued south on 76th Street and re-entered Racine County into the Village of Raymond. The vehicle traveled west on Seven Mile road and just before turning south on Highway 45, the occupants threw items out the window. Officials recovered two cell phones, which the release said would be analyzed.
The vehicle continued south on Highway 45 then turned west onto Bennett Road. It then turned north onto North Britton Road and then left onto Highway K.
Pursuit comes to an end
On Highway K, a state trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique. The vehicle rotated left and went into a ditch and rolled onto its roof near the intersection of Highway K and West Overson Road in the Town of Norway.
The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 20 and 21 and a woman aged 20, complained of minor injuries, which were treated. They were then released to law enforcement and turned over to the Racine County Jail.
The Waukegan Police Department confirmed there were felony warrants for two of the individuals in the car, stemming from an earlier shooting. The two warrants have $1 million bonds each. The suspects’ names were not released.
No charges were filed as of Saturday. No law enforcement officers were injured nor cruisers damaged in the pursuit, the State Patrol said.
The Wind Lake Fire Company, Waterford Fire Department and Raymond Fire and Rescue Department assisted at the crash scene.