Mukwonago man charged with felony THC possession

WATERFORD — A Mukwonago man allegedly had 21.5 grams of marijuana on him and reportedly accused the officer that arrested him of ruining his life.
Matthew M. Grove, 48, was charged with a felony count of possession of THC and misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer conducted a stop of a vehicle driven by Grover in the area of Highway 83 and Janesville Road.
Upon making contact, the officer noticed the strong odor of THC coming from the car and that there also was a child in the car. Grover was ordered to exit the car and he became animated. Grover also admitted to having a pipe and a “bag of weed” in the car.
Upon a search of the car, a freezer bag was found that allegedly contained 21.5 grams (0.0474 pounds) of marijuana. A smoking pipe was also found and it appeared to have been used recently. Grover was then taken into custody for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. While in the patrol car, he pled to be let go and accused the officer of ruining his life.
Grover was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 30
Today's mugshots: July 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew M Grover
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew M Grover, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor J Ottum
Trevor J Ottum, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan L Reynolds
Jonathan L Reynolds, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jimmy D Ware
Jimmy D Ware, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian S Coey
Brian S Coey, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kyvonta R Scott
Kyvonta R Scott, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Desiree G Bell
Desiree G Bell, 300 block of Park View Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Seth Edwin Delabio
Seth Edwin Delabio, 1900 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).