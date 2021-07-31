 Skip to main content
Mukwonago man charged with felony THC possession
WATERFORD — A Mukwonago man allegedly had 21.5 grams of marijuana on him and reportedly accused the officer that arrested him of ruining his life.

Matthew M. Grove, 48, was charged with a felony count of possession of THC and misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer conducted a stop of a vehicle driven by Grover in the area of Highway 83 and Janesville Road.

Upon making contact, the officer noticed the strong odor of THC coming from the car and that there also was a child in the car. Grover was ordered to exit the car and he became animated. Grover also admitted to having a pipe and a “bag of weed” in the car.

Upon a search of the car, a freezer bag was found that allegedly contained 21.5 grams (0.0474 pounds) of marijuana. A smoking pipe was also found and it appeared to have been used recently. Grover was then taken into custody for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. While in the patrol car, he pled to be let go and accused the officer of ruining his life.

Grover was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

