Mukwonago man allegedly fired gun from car near homes in Waterford

WATERFORD — A Mukwonago man allegedly fired a gun from a car and then admitted to officers what he did, saying he and his brother wanted to "shoot three mags."

Daniel Joseph Kurszewski, 29, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in addition to two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers met with Mukwonago Police Department officers regarding suspects shooting a gun out of a vehicle.

Officers spoke with a man who said he was in the 34000 block of Loland Drive near Waterford when he hard 5-7 gunshots coming from a Volkswagen Passat. The Passat again passed his house, slowed down, and then continued on and fired another five shots.

Officers from Mukwonago and Waterford located the Passat and made contact with the two occupants, one of whom was Kurszewski.

Officers found an empty box of ammunition in the back seat as well as a loaded handgun, a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P. Neither occupant had a concealed carry permit. Kurszewski said he and his brother wanted to "shoot three mags" and went to the country to shoot the gun. The two took turns firing the gun from the vehicle and said they were aiming for the areas between houses and other places they believed no houses would be.

Kurszewski's brother claimed he did not shoot the gun but admitted the gun was his.

The brother was named in the criminal complaint but has not been criminally charged.

Kurszewski was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.