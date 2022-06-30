MPPD: Another suspect in extensive fraud ring against Educators Credit Union arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT — Another of the nine suspects accused of being involved in a reported fraud ring, which allegedly defrauded Mount Pleasant-based Educators Credit Union out of more than $30,000, has been arrested and charged.

In a criminal complaint publicly filed Thursday, Araceli Vazquez, a 22-year-old from Greenfield reported to be the ex-girlfriend of the alleged ringleader, 22-year-old Devontae Leon Cash, was charged with felony fraud against a financial institution as a party to a crime. Cash's address is also listed in Greenfield.

All but two of the nine suspects are residents of Milwaukee County, with one being from Zion, Illinois, and another from Racine. All of them are aged 20-24 except one, who is 30.

Online court records indicate that a complaint was filed and a summons ordered against Vazquez on May 16, and that she did not appear in court on June 2. An arrest warrant was issued June 6, and she made her first court appearance while in custody Thursday. A signature bond was set at $5,000 during Thursday's hearing.

The complaint against Vazquez states that "Interestingly, (the detective) noted during his investigation that Vazquez both assisted in the fraudulent scheme, as well as fell victim to the scheme herself."

According to criminal complaints, Cash had acquired unfilled-out checkbooks from unwitting bank account holders, then would acquire online log-in information from numerous people for Educators Credit Union accounts, then would make electronic deposits to those accounts using checks from those checkbooks, and then would immediately make withdrawals from the accounts before ECU realized the checks were fraudulent. This practice is known as “card cracking,” which the American Bankers Association defines as “a form of fraud where consumers respond to an online solicitation for ‘easy money’ and provide a debit card for withdrawal of fake check deposits.”

In Thursday's criminal complaint, an unnamed individual's account allegedly had two fraudulent checks for $1,250 each submitted into her account on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, 2021. Across those two days, six ATM withdrawals for $2,000 in total were drawn from the account.

Prior messages from Vazquez's Snapchat social messaging application account, the complaint states, show Vazquez providing that individual's bank account information to Cash, with Cash promising Vazquez payments of $375 and $300.

Other suspects

Cash has been charged with:

Nineteen counts of felony fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000)

Two counts misdemeanor fraud against a financial institution (less than $500)

Seven counts of conspiracy to commit fraud against a financial institution

Twenty-eight counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

Twenty-four counts of felony bail jumping

One count of being the organizer of financial crimes, a felony

Seven others named as co-defendants are:

Lauryn I. Mason, 21, of Milwaukee, identified as a recruiter, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution, due in court June 23

Demetrius Q. Wilson, 22, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution, due in court June 22

Deanterrio T. King, 21, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Ashley N. Kruszwicki, 24, of West Allis, identified as a recruiter, accused of two felony counts of fraud against a financial institution

Alfred B. Williams, 21, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Abraham J. Scott, 20, of Zion, Illinois, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Kameron J. Simpson, 30, of the 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

