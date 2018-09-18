MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant public works employee struck by a car on Monday afternoon has died, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy confirmed Tuesday morning.
Murphy confirmed the identity of the man killed as 61-year-old Dan Huck.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Dan Huck. Dan was struck by a vehicle yesterday while doing his job. Our thoughts are with Dan's family as they grieve his loss,” Murphy said in a statement sent out to Mount Pleasant employees Tuesday morning.
“Dan was a 22-year veteran of the Village’s Sewer Utility. He will be missed by his co-workers. Dan is survived by two daughters and a grandchild.”
Tuesday crash
Huck suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31, south of Spring Street.
Mount Pleasant police and South Shore Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. for a report of a car-versus-pedestrian crash on Highway 31 near Shirley Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found Huck unresponsive.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as Amy Hoecherl was traveling north on Highway 31 when her vehicle hit Huck, who was outside of his truck wearing reflective clothing when the crash occurred.
Huck was transported by paramedics to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He died from his injuries Monday evening.
Police said the driver was cooperative during her interview with investigators and intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the incident.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said that the initial investigation indicated that Huck’s Public Works truck was parked in the right northbound right lane of Highway 31 and that the car was passing in the left northbound lane. Huck was reportedly marking the median for utility work at the time of the collision.
Mount Pleasant police and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate the crash.