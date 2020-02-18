You are the owner of this article.
Mount Pleasant woman reportedly used family member's credit card for Lyft, Door Dash
Crime and Courts

Mount Pleasant woman reportedly used family member's credit card for Lyft, Door Dash

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant woman is facing charges after she allegedly used a family member's credit card to make Lyft and Door Dash food delivery purchases from area restaurants. 

Alexis L. Wood, 18, of the 1400 block of Fox Trail Drive, is charged with nine felony counts of personal identity theft for financial gain. 

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer spoke with a family member of Wood's, who said that she found dozens of unauthorized transactions between September and December on her credit card totaling $561.71. She suspected that Wood was responsible. 

The victim said that Wood stayed at her home between August and mid-November. She said that she believed that Wood wrote down her debit card number and expiration date.

Wood reportedly used her family member's card multiple times for Door Dash food delivery services from McDonald's and Subway restaurants, as well as at Lyft, Jimmy John's, Pizza Hut and Dollar Tree. 

Police were able to go to Pizza Hut and determine that the phone number and name on the transaction order belonged to Woods. Door Dash also provided Wood's phone number and email address for the transactions. 

Each charge has a maximum sentence of three years in prison and three years extended supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wood on Thursday, As of Tuesday afternoon, Wood did not appear to be in custody, online records show. 

