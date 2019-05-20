You are the owner of this article.
RSCO news

Mount Pleasant woman faces OWI after driving in closed I-94 construction zone

RACINE COUNTY — A Mount Pleasant woman who was reportedly caught driving in a closed construction zone with a flat tire on Interstate 94 was allegedly intoxicated, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

At 1:43 a.m. Monday, the Racine County Communications Center received a call stating that a vehicle with a flat tire was driving south in the closed construction area on I-94 between highways 20 and 11, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office release.

All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Highway 20 in Racine County at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday evening. "There were numerous pre-warning signs regarding the closure, as well as traffic barrels and barricades put in place to protect the workers who were present throughout the night," the release said.

As deputies responded, a construction worker on the interstate called dispatch stating that the vehicle had turned around and was now driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Deputies arrived on scene and saw a silver sedan driving toward their squad cars at a slow speed — approximately 20 mph. The vehicle was missing a tire and riding on the rim, which was severely damaged.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Courtney Bronaugh of Mount Pleasant. Bronaugh told deputies that she was driving home from Milwaukee and was forced to exit the interstate at Highway 20 due to the closure. She said she was looking to get back onto the interstate southbound and was told by someone to get right back on the adjacent ramp.

The southbound entrance ramp to the interstate was closed and had numerous barricades around it. Courtney drove around the barricades and struck a barricade that was meant to keep eastbound Highway 20 traffic from entering the interstate, reportedly significantly damaging it. 

While on the interstate, she drove between a work crew vehicle and barricades. She eventually turned around and was later stopped by deputies.

Charges of second offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, hit-and-run on property adjacent to a highway, failure to obey traffic signs in a work area and reckless driving, endangering safety in a work area are being referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. 

"We would like to remind everyone to be alert to the construction areas and detour signs that are posted," the Sheriff's Office release stated. "They are in place to ensure the safety of the workers present and the motoring public."

For real time updates of all state construction projects, go to 511wi.gov. For the Racine County area in particular you can visit projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

