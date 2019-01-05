MOUNT PLEASANT — A 30-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was arrested Saturday by police after allegedly seriously stabbing another woman at a bar in Racine on New Year’s Day.
Mount Pleasant police reported the arrest on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. of Melissa Bernal who was located in a laundromat at 1730 State St. in Racine.
On Tuesday Mount Pleasant police had responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital to take a report regarding a victim who was being treated for serious injuries after being stabbed. The assault had taken place that morning in the apartment parking lot of 7300 S. Oakes Road. The victim was a 26-year-old Kenosha resident.
Police said the assault was not a random act; the victim and suspect were acquaintances. The stabbing occurred after an altercation between Bernal and friends of the victim at a Racine bar on Tuesday.
The victim remains under a doctor’s care and is expected to recover from her injuries.
This case is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. A referral was forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s office for the recommended charge of first-degree reckless injury.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option No. 4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with the text message.
