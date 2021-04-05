Mount Pleasant woman allegedly broke into home, then punched and bit a 72-year-old woman

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant woman allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old.
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 31, of the 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:49 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to a residence for an assault. Dispatch advised that Diaz was at the victim's door yelling at them to open the door and fight.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said that Diaz was still inside the residence assaulting other people. The officer entered and saw Diaz being held down on the couch by two people.
The witness told the officer that Diaz said she was coming over despite being told not to come to the house. She then arrived and began pounding at the door and yelling to be let in.
She ended up getting into the house through a patio door and was again told to leave. That's when Diaz allegedly pushed the 72-year-old woman, grabbed and pulled on her hair, started punching her in the face, and bit her twice. Another victim, who's an elder, tried to pull Diaz off of her but then she started assaulting her as well before Diaz was subdued.
Diaz was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
