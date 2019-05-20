YORKVILLE — A Mount Pleasant woman who reportedly drove through a closed construction zone on Interstate 94 with a flat tire will likely face an OWI charge, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
At 1:43 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call reporting that a vehicle with a flat tire was driving south in the closed construction area on I-94 between highways 20 and 11, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office release.
All southbound lanes of the Interstate were closed at Highway 20 in Racine County at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday to accommodate overnight construction work.
"There were numerous pre-warning signs regarding the closure, as well as traffic barrels and barricades put in place to protect the workers who were present throughout the night," sheriff's officials said.
While deputies were responding, a construction worker on the Interstate called 911 and said the vehicle had turned around and was now traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Interstate.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a silver sedan driving toward their squad cars at a slow speed — approximately 20 mph. The vehicle was reportedly missing a tire and riding on a damaged rim.
Deputies spoke with the driver, 29-year-old Courtney Bronaugh of Mount Pleasant, who said she was driving home from Milwaukee. She said she had to exit the Interstate at Highway 20, due to the closure, and was trying to get back onto the southbound Interstate. She claimed someone told her to get back on the adjacent ramp.
The southbound entrance ramp to the Interstate was closed, with barricades blocking it. Bronaugh drove around the barricades, and struck one that was meant to keep eastbound Highway 20 traffic from entering the Interstate, reportedly significantly damaging it.
While on the Interstate, Bronaugh drove between a work crew vehicle and barricades. She eventually turned around and was later stopped by deputies.
Charges of second offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, as well as hit-and-run on property adjacent to a highway, failure to obey traffic signs in a work area and reckless driving, endangering safety in a work area, have been referred to the Racine District Attorney's Office.
Construction zone diligence
"We would like to remind everyone to be alert to the construction areas and detour signs that are posted," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "They are in place to ensure the safety of the workers present and the motoring public."
For real time updates of state construction projects, go to 511wi.gov. To view the Racine County area, go to projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth.
Today's mugshots: May 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tommy R. Hines
Tommy R. Hines, Milwaukee, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kent Lyons
Kent Lyons, 1200 block of Albert St., Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Lee McCutcheon
Michael Lee McCutcheon, 2000 block of Carmel Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel Hausmann
Nathaniel Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Anais U. Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anais U. Hernandez, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Robert A. Mackey
Robert A. Mackey, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Cyrus D. Noyes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cyrus D. Noyes, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kayla R. Olson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kayla R. Olson, 2600 block of 21st St., Racine, fail to cause child to attend school, neglecting a child.
Chaunte D. Ott
Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 Spring St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Reginald G. Turner
Reginald G. Turner, 1800 block of Saint Clair St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Nathanial John Schreier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathanial John Schreier, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How’d she get the flat tyre?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.