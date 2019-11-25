You are the owner of this article.
Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication
Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed.

But the suspect reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.

The woman, Nicole Kathleen Brosky, of the 8000 block of Crystal Drive, now faces charges for felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

The homeowner, whose home is on the north-central side of Mount Pleasant near the Caledonia border, received an alert on their phone on Nov. 22. Their home security system had picked up movement in the backyard and inside the home. It was Brosky, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The security cameras reportedly show Brosky entering, leaving and re-entering the backyard "numerous times" before capturing her inside the home and opening a medicine cabinet. The homeowner said that one pill was located "missing the powder substance inside," but that nothing else was taken.

Brosky got into the home by breaking a window, police said; Brosky said she "did not mean for the windows to break," upon being interviewed by police.

After an initial appearance in court on Monday, Brosky was given a $400 cash bond with a $2,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the home where the alleged break-in occurred.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 11. She remained in custody as Monday at the County Jail.

