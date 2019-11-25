Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed.
But the suspect reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.
The woman, Nicole Kathleen Brosky, of the 8000 block of Crystal Drive, now faces charges for felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
The homeowner, whose home is on the north-central side of Mount Pleasant near the Caledonia border, received an alert on their phone on Nov. 22. Their home security system had picked up movement in the backyard and inside the home. It was Brosky, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The security cameras reportedly show Brosky entering, leaving and re-entering the backyard "numerous times" before capturing her inside the home and opening a medicine cabinet. The homeowner said that one pill was located "missing the powder substance inside," but that nothing else was taken.
Brosky got into the home by breaking a window, police said; Brosky said she "did not mean for the windows to break," upon being interviewed by police.
After an initial appearance in court on Monday, Brosky was given a $400 cash bond with a $2,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the home where the alleged break-in occurred.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 11. She remained in custody as Monday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory Johnson
Gregory Johnson, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Reana Jean Ludwigson
Reana Jean Ludwigson, of Riverside Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
William R. Bassler
William R. Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dylan Matthew Sura
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dylan Matthew Sura, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Nathan James Pollard
Nathan James Pollard, 7000 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Jose Carlos Mariscal
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments.
Darryl H. Liddell
Darryl H. Liddell, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Lynn Joseph
Nicole Lynn Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Demetrius D. Johnson
Demetrius D. Johnson, of Milwaukee, physical abuse of a child.
Devone Allen Kessler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devone Allen Kessler, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Guadalupe David Gutierrez
Guadalupe David Gutierrez, of Wauwatosa, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicole Kathleen Brosky
Nicole Kathleen Brosky, 8000 block of Crystal Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Michael A. Hines
Michael A. Hines, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.