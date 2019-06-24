MOUNT PLEASANT — The police sergeant who has been named in the June 15 fatal shooting of Ty’ Rese West once had an arrest challenged in court, but the arrest was ultimately deemed lawful.
Sunday the Wisconsin Department of Justice named Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese as the person who fatally shot West, 18, in the recent incident. Giese, who was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, is a 12-year veteran of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The Racine Police Department is working with the DOJ in the investigation.
According to a DOJ news release issued Sunday, in the early-morning hours of June 15 Giese attempted to stop West, who was riding a bicycle in the 2500 block of Racine Street, when West fled.
After a short foot pursuit, Giese saw that West was armed with a gun, the reports said. Giese then used verbal commands and deployed electronic control devices unsuccessfully before shooting West, according to the DOJ.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Evidence challenged
A previous arrest by Giese that Zisirtike Z. McMillian challenged appears to date back to late 2014, although the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ written ruling — which upheld the legitimacy of that arrest — does not state the arrest date.
In that case, the Appeals Court wrote, a Racine County Circuit Court judge had ruled that McMillian, of Racine, was seized and arrested without probable cause. In that case, the court wrote, Giese had been on patrol in a “high-crime, high-drug” residential area when he saw an occupied vehicle parked at a curb.
A license plate check showed the vehicle registered to a female not from the area. The occupied vehicle was still there after Giese circled the block, and he parked his unmarked squad car two or three lengths behind it and walked up to the driver’s side.
Without being prompted, the driver lowered the window, the court wrote. Seated inside were two males, and McMillian was in the passenger’s seat. Giese said, “How’s it going?”
Giese testified that as the driver lowered the window, the odor of marijuana reached him. Both men said there was no marijuana in the car and denied smoking it in there. Giese called for a K-9 backup and continued talking with the two men.
The arrest
The Court of Appeals wrote that before the K-9 officer arrived, McMillian left the vehicle and started walking away. Giese commanded, “Don’t. Stop. Police. Get back in the car,” but McMillian fled and tossed a bag of marijuana. Giese chased him, deployed his Taser and arrested him.
McMillian was charged with possessing THC with intent to distribute, obstructing an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping. He moved to suppress the evidence seized, alleging an improper stop. The Circuit Court judge granted the motion to suppress the evidence and stayed further proceedings pending the state’s appeal.
Citing case law, the Court of Appeals ruled that when he driver rolled down the window and Giese detected the smell of marijuana, he had probable cause to make an arrest and reasonable suspected that some kind of criminal activity had taken or was taking place.
Therefore, the Court of Appeals ruled, Giese had the authority to detain the pair long enough to conduct an inquiry to determine whether criminal activity might be occurring.
“By the time Giese tased McMillian to get him to halt,” the court wrote, “Giese had probable cause to believe McMillian had committed the crimes of possessing marijuana and obstructing an officer.”
The Appeals Court reversed the order granting McMillian’s motion to suppress evidence.
Online court records indicate that McMillian pled no contest to obstructing and two counts of possessing THC (second-plus offense). The bail jumping charges were dismissed but read into the record.
McMillian was sentenced to one year of probation on the obstructing conviction and three years’ probation on the two drug convictions.
