MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission has unanimously selected Matt Soens as the next police chief, the village announced Monday morning.
"This was an extremely competitive process with candidates from across the United States," said Jim Ivanoski, acting chair of the commission. "The village is pleased to appoint Matt Soens as the next Chief of Police to continue the strong tradition of community policing in the Village of Mount Pleasant.”
Village President David DeGroot also extended congratulations to Soens on his appointment. “Police Chief Soens will help keep us safe as we grow with Foxconn at our front door,” DeGroot.
Soens has 21 years with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, having served as captain, sergeant and patrol officer. He holds a degree in criminal justice administration. Early in his career, he also worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Corrections and Janesville.
The police chief provides leadership and strategic direction for Mount Pleasant Police Department functions, operations and personnel through the supervision, engagement and oversight of staff activities.
The department’s 2019 budget is approximately $7 million. The department has a staff of 58 sworn officers, 11 civilian staff members and two active K-9s. Guided by an operating philosophy of community policing, Mount Pleasant Police Department works to build cooperative relationships with citizens and business owners.
While the chief is hired by the Police and Fire Commission, the police chief reports to the village administrator. The Village of Mount Pleasant operates with a board/administrator form of government. It is governed by a six-member board and a village president. The Village Board appoints a village administrator who is responsible for the management of the day-to-day operations of the Village.
