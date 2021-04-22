Mount Pleasant Police: Six cars stolen from three Washington Avenue dealerships

First place: Tony Garbo, Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., Racine
Second place: Frank D'Aquisto, D'Aquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Third place: Dan Hoppenjan, Porcaro Mitsubishi, 6107 Washington Ave.
He’s gentle, polite, humorous, informed and genuine. In fact, those who have purchased a car from Tony Garbo, a salesman at Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., since March 1999, have found they have a friend who will do just about anything he can for them.
“If a customer is 50 miles away and they need help at their house … I’ve driven up to Cedarburg before,” Garbo said of lending a helping hand to his customers. “Whatever the customer might need, we’ll take care of them.”
The 1990 St. Catherine’s High School graduate started as a technician for five years at the establishment his grandfather, Santo, started in 1937. When Tony moved to the sales floor, he was a natural with his pleasant disposition, low-pressure style and thorough knowledge of the Lincoln automobiles the dealership sells.
“You watch YouTube videos, you pick up a magazine, you go through some of your old notes, maybe you look at what you could have done better … you just try and learn from good things and bad things on slow days,” Garbo said of staying informed.
Nearly 80 years after Santo Garbo first set up shop at this location, his grandson is doing all he can to make it a continued success.
“Always be honest, be respectful and be fair and it will always pay off,” Garbo said.