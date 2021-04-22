 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant Police: Six cars stolen from three Washington Avenue dealerships
Mount Pleasant Police: Six cars stolen from three Washington Avenue dealerships

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is continuing its investigation after three Washington Avenue car dealerships had a total of six total vehicles stolen from their lots recently.

Three were taken from Palmen Motors, 8320 Washington Ave., two from Boucher Chevrolet, 8600 Washington Ave., and one from another Washington Avenue lot, according to a Wednesday release from the MPPD.

Two other vehicles in Palmen's lot reportedly had their windows broken.

Three of the six reported stolen vehicles have already been recovered, all in Chicago, according to the MPPD.

The MPPD says that it believes at least four men were involved in the thefts.

