MOUNT PLEASANT — Due to the expectation of inclement weather resulting in limited outdoor social space, the Coffee with a COP event scheduled for Wednesday at Starbucks, 5658 Washington Ave., has been postponed, Mount Pleasant Police announced Tuesday afternoon.
No new date had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country.
