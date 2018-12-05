Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a crash involving a reckless driver and a burglary that occurred early Wednesday.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a call for a reckless driver on Highway 31 and Braun Road, according to Mount Pleasant police. A Mount Pleasant officer found the vehicle and tried to stop it; however the suspect vehicle refused to stop.

A pursuit began and the suspect vehicle reportedly struck an occupied vehicle at 17th Street and Lathrop Avenue. The vehicle's occupants were not injured.

The suspect vehicle continued for a short distance, and the driver then fled on foot. Police report that the suspect has not yet been caught.

Burglary reported

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Pleasant officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Washington Ave., for a burglary.

An unknown suspect forced entry through the front door of the business. The suspect fled the scene when an employee arrived at work.

Nothing was taken from the business. 

