MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a crash involving a reckless driver and a burglary that occurred early Wednesday.
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a call for a reckless driver on Highway 31 and Braun Road, according to Mount Pleasant police. A Mount Pleasant officer found the vehicle and tried to stop it; however the suspect vehicle refused to stop.
A pursuit began and the suspect vehicle reportedly struck an occupied vehicle at 17th Street and Lathrop Avenue. The vehicle's occupants were not injured.
The suspect vehicle continued for a short distance, and the driver then fled on foot. Police report that the suspect has not yet been caught.
Burglary reported
At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Pleasant officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Washington Ave., for a burglary.
An unknown suspect forced entry through the front door of the business. The suspect fled the scene when an employee arrived at work.
Nothing was taken from the business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.