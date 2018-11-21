MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Racine residents are facing charges after police responding to a report of a rowdy motel party located drugs.
William D. Hunter, 29, of the 1500 block of Packard Avenue, is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Tytiana L. Ayala, 18, of the 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to a Durand Avenue motel Wednesday for a possible underage party with drugs and alcohol. Officers learned that a woman had rented a room and then left, leaving younger individuals in the room.
Witnesses said there was loud music and the odor of drugs coming from the room. The hotel manager called officers and asked the room's occupants to leave. The occupants tried blocking officers from entering the room. When they eventually got in, several marijuana blunts were found and a bag of what appeared to be cocaine was on the windowsill.
A police K9 searched Hunter's car and found marijuana residue and a prescription bottle of Virtussin cough syrup, a controlled substance. Hunter denied the cough syrup was his.
Because Hunter was on probation from a separate 2018 case for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, he was taken into custody.
Officers also searched Ayala and found a pocketknife in her bra, and marijuana and cocaine in her boot.
Hunter is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5, court records indicate. Ayala's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27. Both were in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday.
