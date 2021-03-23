 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant Police Department trying to identify burglary suspect
0 comments
Mount Pleasant Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department trying to identify burglary suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Burglary suspect

This male suspect allegedly committed a burglary at a local business in the area of 23rd Street and Racine Street.

 Mount Pleasant Police Department photo
Burglary suspect close up

This male suspect allegedly committed a burglary at a local business in the area of 23rd Street and Racine Street.

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help in identifying a male suspect in a burglary committed at a local business in the area of 23rd Street and Racine Street.

Photos released by the MPPD of the suspect show what appears to be a male's face mostly covered by a mask.

Those who know who the suspect is or those with information should contact Detective Richardt at 262-664-7933 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Racine County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330 or web tip at racine.crimestoppersweb.com. Reference MPPD case number 21-7325.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News