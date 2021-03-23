Mount Pleasant Police Department trying to identify burglary suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help in identifying a male suspect in a burglary committed at a local business in the area of 23rd Street and Racine Street.
Photos released by the MPPD of the suspect show what appears to be a male's face mostly covered by a mask.
Those who know who the suspect is or those with information should contact Detective Richardt at 262-664-7933 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Racine County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330 or web tip at racine.crimestoppersweb.com. Reference MPPD case number 21-7325.
Today's mugshots: March 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Myster L Morning
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Myster L Morning, 6300 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Ricky B Morones
Ricky B Morones, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), imitation of controlled substance, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (3-10 grams).
Bryan C Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C Overstreet Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Dorothy A Parker
Dorothy A Parker, 11000 block of 67th Place, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), attempt criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Divine J Rothschild
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, armed robbery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Dustin J Lalor
Dustin J Lalor, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Byron E Page
Byron E Page, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jquan D Willaby
Jquan D Willaby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Mariah N Desarden
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mariah N Desarden, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael K Hubbard
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Tequila T Jones
Tequila T Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Isaiah D Macon
Isaiah D Macon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.